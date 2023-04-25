NewsClick’s Prabir Purkyastha analyzes the recent developments in West Asia, including discussions between countries which have long been hostile to each other. He also talks about the US response to these initiatives

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyzes recent developments in West Asia, including negotiations between countries that were hostile to each other for years. The recent talks between Saudi Arabia, Iran, Yemen, and Syria, among others, opens up the possibility of a sustainable peace in the region, a fact which the US finds difficult to digest. Prabir also talks about the recent violence in Palestine and what Israel hopes to achieve through repression.