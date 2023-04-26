The first quarter of this year has been the deadliest since 2017 for migrants trying to cross over to Europe through the Central Mediterranean

At least 57 migrants died after two boats capsized off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. Their bodies were washed ashore at two different locations in Libya on Tuesday, April 25, media reports stated.

At least 11 of the bodies, including one of a child, reportedly washed ashore near the western Libyan city of Qarabuli (Garabulli) on Tuesday. At least four other migrants survived by swimming to land. According to eyewitnesses quoted by AFP, at least 80 passengers were on board the boat before it capsized, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Qarabulli is about 50 kilometers east of capital Tripoli. Libyan coast guards and aid workers identified most of the dead to be from Pakistan, Syria, Tunisia, and Egypt.

According to the Libyan Red Crescent, another 46 bodies were recovered by the Libyan coast guard by Tuesday after they were found floating near the Libyan city of Sabratha. The bodies are believed to be from a migrant ship that capsized in the Mediterranean Sea last week.

According to the Libyan coast guard, more bodies may wash ashore in the coming days.

The first quarter of this year has been the deadliest since 2017 for migrants trying to cross over to Europe through the Central Mediterranean—the most dangerous route for migrants, according to the UN. According to the IOM, at least 441 migrants had died or gone missing by March 31 this year.

A combination of factors including racial persecution in Tunisia, raging wars and conflicts in different parts of Africa and Asia, and deteriorating economic conditions in several countries in the region have forced a large number of people to seek better and safer conditions in Europe.

War and lawlessness in Libya, and European countries trying to strictly control immigration, have resulted in favorable conditions for human trafficking. There have even been reports of the EU collaborating with such questionable forces in Libya and spending millions of dollars to forcefully prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean. These forces have profited from the plight of migrants and are accused of grave human rights violations and war crimes by the UN.