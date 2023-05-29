How sanctions affect the poor and vulnerable

In this video, we take a look at the politics behind sanctions, how they have become the preferred choice of the US to exert pressure on its rivals and bring about regime change, and how they affect the poor and vulnerable the most

May 29, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

A recent report by Francisco R. Rodríguez details the impact of sanctions on the poor and vulnerable in countries such as Venezuela, Iran and Afghanistan.

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha and BreakThrough News’ Eugene Puryear explain how the sanctions regime has grown over the past decades and engulfed a huge number of countries around the globe and how sanctions have become a significant weapon for the US to assert its agenda. They also talk about how this strategy has hit a wall in the aftermath of the Ukraine war.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
