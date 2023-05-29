In this video, we take a look at the politics behind sanctions, how they have become the preferred choice of the US to exert pressure on its rivals and bring about regime change, and how they affect the poor and vulnerable the most

A recent report by Francisco R. Rodríguez details the impact of sanctions on the poor and vulnerable in countries such as Venezuela, Iran and Afghanistan.

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha and BreakThrough News’ Eugene Puryear explain how the sanctions regime has grown over the past decades and engulfed a huge number of countries around the globe and how sanctions have become a significant weapon for the US to assert its agenda. They also talk about how this strategy has hit a wall in the aftermath of the Ukraine war.