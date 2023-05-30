On May 28, India’s new parliament building was inaugurated. On the same day, the country’s wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in protest seeking the arrest of their federation head on charges of sexual harassment, were brutally repressed and evicted from their protest site

On May 28, several organizations in India gave a call to hold a woman’s parliament in solidarity with the women wrestlers who had been sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for over a month. The wrestlers have been demanding justice for the sexual harassment being faced by women athletes.

Their particular demand is for Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, to be imprisoned for the charges he is facing of sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including one minor.

This action was planned at the same time as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate the new parliament building which he called the temple of democracy. However, what followed was a brutal crackdown on the protestors barely 2 km away from this new building. Watch this ground report to find out more.