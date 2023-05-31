The statement comes in the aftermath of an attack on migrants in the city of Sfax in which one migrant was killed and four others injured. Over 20,000 migrants from sub-Saharan countries are estimated to be living in Tunisia

26 human rights and civil society organizations released a joint statement on Tuesday, May 30, calling on the Tunisian government to ensure the protection of migrants — especially those from sub-Saharan Africa — and to end the social and systemic discrimination faced by them.

The statement came in the aftermath of an attack on migrants in the city of Sfax by a group of youth on the night of May 22 and the next morning. One migrant was killed and four others were injured in the attack. The perpetrators reportedly stormed into a residence housing migrants and attacked them. The groups, in their statement, said that this latest attack was a direct result of the ongoing climate of incitement, hatred, and racism against migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the statement, the government must “assume its responsibilities in safeguarding migrants, regardless of their administrative status, and ensuring their physical and psychological well-being. They also demanded the elimination of all forms of discrimination and restrictions imposed on migrants, which aim to hinder and impede the recognition, enjoyment, and exercise of their rights.”

The statement also asks the government to introduce measures to prevent all forms of racial discrimination and attacks against migrants. Tunisian President Kais Saied had made racist comments in February against sub-Saharan migrants in the country, calling their presence an ‘invasion’ and accusing them of trying to take over the country and make it “purely African.” His statements had been widely criticized by progressive forces and rights groups.



In March, at least 14 migrants who were trying to make their way to Europe were killed when their boats sank off the Tunisian coast. They had set off from Sfax. At that time, rights organizations claimed that Tunisian officials had forcefully removed the engines of at least seven other boats carrying migrants and let them float in the sea for hours. The migrants aboard some of these boats had accused the Tunisian authorities of racism.

Over 20,000 migrants from sub-Saharan countries are estimated to be living in Tunisia. They have faced crackdowns by Tunisian authorities which have cost them their jobs, forcing them to leave the country.