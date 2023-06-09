Agreement on the long-awaited truce was reached during the third round of peace talks between the Gustavo Petro government and the ELN guerilla group in Havana, Cuba

The Colombian government and the leftist guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), on Friday, June 9, signed a historic agreement for a six-month bilateral ceasefire. The parties also reach agreement on the participation of civil society in the development of the peace negotiations as well as in verification and monitoring mechanisms.

The ceasefire will be applicable nationwide and will enter into force on August 3. Before the ceasefire, between June 9 and July 5, the preparation and pedagogy of the ceasefire mechanisms will take place. Both parties will give the orders of cessation of offensive operations on July 6, and finally, on August 3, the ceasefire will be fully implemented.

During the six months of ceasefire, the Colombian Armed Forces and the ELN guerillas will stop all kinds of offensive operations against each other. Additionally, the rebel group will halt hostilities against the civilian population.

The agreement on the long-awaited truce was reached during the third round of peace talks, which began on May 2 and concluded on June 8 in Havana, Cuba.

President Gustavo Petro, who traveled to Cuba to attend the closing ceremony of the third round of talks, celebrated the agreement on the ceasefire.

“I agree with the proposed national agreement. The rights of society must be guaranteed. The people of Colombia are demonstrating that there is a second chance for peace in Colombia,” said Petro, adding “may a definitive ceasefire between the ELN and the national government will be achieved by May 25, 2025.”

For his part, Pablo Beltrán, the Second Commander of the ELN and the head of the delegation, called on the society to actively take part in the process. “We hope that with the participation of society there will be a deep analysis of the causes that originate the conflict. Society can count on the ELN to solve causes, not consequences,” said Beltrán. “May this be the People’s Agreement!,” he added.

The news marks a turning point in the history of Colombia, which has been plagued by violence for over 60 years of internal armed conflict. The peace talks with the ELN are a crucial part of the goal of the Petro government to bring “total peace” to the country.