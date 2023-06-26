Mandla Radebe of the University of Johannesburg talks about how South Africa is dealing with external and internal pressure on the BRICS summit and how the country sees its role in the forum. He also talks about how South Africa has responded to the Ukraine war

Mandla J. Radebe, Director for the Centre for Data and Digital Communications at University of Johannesburg, explains the quandaries faced by South Africa as the host of the BRICS summit in August. He states that the country is resolute on BRICS and talks about the kind of pressures it has faced, both externally and internally, on the issue.

He also talks about how the country has responded to the Ukraine war, the developments in the region over the past two years, and the attitude of the people at large to the war.