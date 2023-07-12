Colombia’s Vice-Minister of Health explains the country’s new health reform

The government of Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez has initiated an ambitious health reform in Colombia, which could make essential care more accessible to the people. Health activists from the WHO Watch program met with Dr. Jaime Urrego, Vice-Minister of Health of Colombia, to discuss its impacts.

July 12, 2023 by Peoples Health Dispatch

The government of Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez has initiated an ambitious health reform in Colombia, which could make essential care more accessible to the people. Health activists from the WHO Watch program met with Dr. Jaime Urrego, Vice-Minister of Health of Colombia, to discuss the possible impact of the planned reform. Dr. Urrego talks about the commodification of healthcare and how the model of commercial health insurance has failed in making healthcare accessible to all, and what the new policy aims to do instead.


