Belgium hosts movements from across Latin America and Europe in People’s Summit

We bring you glimpses of the People’s Summit in Brussels which brought together people’s movements, trade unions, and left parties from across Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe

July 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Parallel to the CELAC-EU heads of state summit, people’s movements, trade unions, and left parties from across Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe held the People’s Summit from July 17-18. The People’s Summit was a democratic and plural space for people-to-people exchange and open discussion about the key issues facing the people of both regions.


