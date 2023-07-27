Protests have broken out across India against the failure of the BJP governments at the Center and the State of Manipur to provide justice to those affected by the horrific religious and ethnic violence

For nearly three months, the northeastern State of Manipur in India has been witnessing horrific ethnic and religious violence. A shocking and graphic video of two women being paraded naked and brutalized in Manipur recently became viral in India, leading to outrage and protests across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been conspicuously silent on the violence in Manipur until the video emerged. His senior ministers had also remained quiet. Opposition parties have stated that the central government, as well as the Manipur State government, both of which are led by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have failed to uphold law and order in the State by deliberate inaction.