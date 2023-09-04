Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently restricted family visits for prisoners to once every two months from the currently allowed monthly visits. Prisoners will start their collective strike on September 14 and continue it until their demand for the full restoration of their rights is met

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel are set to go on an open-ended hunger strike to protest against the recent restrictions imposed on them, multiple news reports stated on Sunday, September 3. According to the Supreme Emergency Committee of the Prisoner National Movement, the prisoners will start their collective strike on September 14 and continue it until their demand for the full restoration of their rights is met.

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently restricted family visits for prisoners to once every two months from the current once a month. Ben-Gvir has been criticized for his sustained campaign against Palestinian prisoners, introducing several harsh measures to increase their suffering and hardships. Under him, the number of prisoners in solitary confinement has increased, as have arbitrary raids in prison cells, the practice of separating and abruptly transferring prisoners, and the use of the illegal administrative detention policy, among others forms of mistreatment. His actions have been condemned by rights activists and prisoners’ rights groups, as well as the United Nations.

Responding to the latest restriction on family visits, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) once again called on Israel to respect the rights of Palestinian prisoners in accordance with international law. It said, “Under international humanitarian law (IHL), Palestinian detainees are protected persons and have a right to family contact. This includes family visits while in detention.”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) also denounced the move. PPS chairman Qaddura Fares said that it was part of a “racist and retaliatory approach aimed at harming the prisoners and their families. This decision infringes upon the basic rights of the Palestinian prisoners, in clear violation of both Israeli laws and international legal standards.”

Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group Hamas criticized the decision and called it an “open war” against Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli prisons. It also commended the prisoners for their courage and resolve to confront Israeli repression and injustice, and expressed solidarity with them in their struggle.

Several Palestinian prisoners and administrative detainees had taken to hunger strike last month over unjust treatment and the violations of their rights.