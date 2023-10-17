Over 500 Palestinians massacred in Israeli hospital bombing

An additional 600 were injured following the Israeli bombing of a Christian hospital in central Gaza

October 17, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch
Israel bombed the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, killing at least 500 people.

On October 17, Israeli forces bombed the Baptist Hospital (Al Ahli Arab Hospital) in central Gaza, massacring over 500 Palestinians, all civilians. Over 600 are injured and may die soon as Israel is refusing to permit aid, including medical supplies, for victims.

The hospital bombing sent shockwaves around the world. The Gaza Ministry of Health held a press conference amidst the bodies of slain Palestinians in the aftermath of the bombing. According to Quds News Network, the Ministry “confirmed that all victims are civilians and that the hospital has been always deemed a safe place for Gazans.”

People have launched emergency protests across the globe in response to the massacre. Young people shut down a street in Tamra city in Historic Palestine. Demonstrators protested in the city of Nablus, in the West Bank. As protesters took to the streets in Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s security forces opened fire. In Lebanon, protesters broke into the UN building in Beirut, and in Jordan, protesters are engaging in scuffles with security forces in front of the Israeli embassy in Amman.

Israel has been targeting civilians consistently in its war against Gaza, the Baptist Hospital being only the latest target. Following Israel’s orders for 1.1 million Gazans to evacuate southward in under 24 hours, Israeli forces massacred those civilians trying to evacuate. Israel also bombed a school, run by the UNRWA, in the middle of a refugee camp, killing six and injuring dozens. Yesterday, Israeli forces bombed the Rafah crossing, reportedly in order to prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print