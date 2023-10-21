During the different interventions and discussions by participants, the conclusion was clear that socialism and socialist solutions are the only way to overcome these issues and build a better world for all.

Peoples Dispatch was on the ground in Johannesburg, South Africa from October 14-18, 2023 for the III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference. 500 people representing social movements, trade unions and left-wing political parties from 75 countries met to analyze, debate, and seek solutions to the problems caused to humanity by the prevailing capitalist system. During the different interventions and discussions by participants, the conclusion was clear that socialism and socialist solutions are the only way to overcome these issues and build a better world for all.