Jabayla refugee camp’s most populated neighborhood is razed using six US-made bombs, each weighing one ton

On October 31, Israel dropped six US-made bombs (each weighing one ton) on the most populated neighborhood of Jabayla refugee camp in Gaza, killing and injuring 400, reports the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The death toll is likely to increase as more information becomes known.

According to the Quds News Network, Jabalya is one of the most populated areas of Gaza, with 60,000 residents in only 1.4 square kilometers.

"My three children. I lost them all!"#Israel has bombarded an entire neighborhood in the heart of Jabalya refugee camp in #Gaza using American bombs. All residents were either killed or injured. pic.twitter.com/Z1nryNwVjy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 31, 2023

The United States funds Israel to the tune of USD 4 billion each year. As Israel carries out its genocide in Gaza, the US Congress is set to approve USD 14.3 billion in emergency funds for Israel.

US activists have argued that Israel’s heavy funding and military support from the US is due to the state’s unique position as a Western military outpost in West Asia. As current US President Joe Biden himself said in 1986, “It’s the best three billion dollar investment we made. Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interest in the region.”