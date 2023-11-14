The death toll from Israel’s ongoing genocidal invasion rose to 11,360 in Gaza, majority of them children, with raids in the occupied West Bank resulting in the killings of 196 Palestinians so far

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza entered its 39th day on November 14, Tuesday. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli invasion and bombing currently stands at 11,360, including 4609 children, 3100 women, and 678 elderly persons. The number of wounded Palestinians has crossed 27,000, and 3,200 people, including 1,700 children, are still reported missing.

Furthermore, the United Nations has said that an additional 200,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced due to the Israeli war since November 5 alone, with the total number of Palestinians being displaced since October 7 rising to 1.6 million, out of a total population of 2.2 million in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes over the last 24-48 hours struck two houses in Khan Younis in the northern part of Gaza, killing 13 Palestinians, including several children. Israeli airstrikes on Monday also once again hit the Jabalya refugee camp, killing at least 31 Palestinians. In the last few weeks, the refugee camp has been bombed several times already, leading to over 100 deaths

The Israeli military has also continued to target the hospitals in Gaza, intensifying its bombings as well as ground assault around several hospitals, including the Al-Shifa hospital. Hospitals in Gaza are quickly running out of fuel, water, food, medicines and electricity, with reports noting that 25 of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are not functioning anymore.

In the past few days, dozens of patients, including infants and premature babies, have died as a result of the lack of electricity, medicines etc. The Palestinian ministry of health’s spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, warned that all of Gaza’s hospitals might be forced to shut down soon if the attacks continue.

Israeli attacks and violence have also been escalating in the occupied West Bank and alongside the Israel-Lebanon border. Fresh raids were carried out across the West Bank, with one of the raids in the town of Tulkarm killing seven Palestinians and injuring at least 12 others. Another Palestinian man was killed on Tuesday near the town of Hebron, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7 to close to 200.

Israeli security forces also detained close to 30 Palestinian from multiple areas across the occupied West Bank. In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes killed two civilians and injured one other after missiles were fired towards Southern Israel from Lebanon in retaliation to its genocidal assault on Gaza. Reports also noted that in a separate attack, Israeli shelling deliberately targeted journalists stationed in the border Lebanese village of Yaroun.