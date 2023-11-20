Airstrikes and ground attacks in Gaza have killed and injured hundreds of civilians while more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids in the West Bank

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza entered its 45th day on Monday, November 20, with Palestinian casualties rising to 13,000, and the number of wounded increasing to more than 32,500.



Among the dead are more than 5,000 children, 3,250 women and 690 elderly, with the number of missing Palestinians also going up to 4,000, including 2,000 children.



On Monday, November 20, Israeli ground forces attacked the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, killing at least 12 Palestinians including doctors and patients and injuring several others. Israeli tanks surrounded the hospital and buildings in its vicinity on Monday morning and started shelling the area. The shelling also targeted a nearby Kuwaiti school where hundreds of people have taken shelter since the beginning of the Israeli bombing.

Another airstrike was carried out on two homes in Rafah in Southern Gaza, killing at least 14 civilians. Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes and ground shelling in Khan Younis and Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens of other Palestinians. Airstrikes over the weekend also targeted two schools in Gaza, with devastating consequences, as reports noted that more than 200 civilians taking shelter in the al-Fakhoura school, run by the United Nations, were killed while they were sleeping.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces continued perpetrating their deadly and violent raids. Over the weekend, they killed at least three Palestinians and wounded several others. One Palestinian was killed near the Arroub refugee camp in the Southern West Bank, while two others were killed near Jenin and Bethlehem. More than 50 Palestinians have also been arrested from across the West Bank. 21 were arrested in Hebron, 13 from near Tulkarm, six from Bethlehem, four from near Nablus, and one student from Birzeit University in Ramallah. Since the Israeli war in Gaza was launched on October 7, Israeli security forces have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and have injured more than 3,000 others.