NYC vigils honors the over 15,000 Palestinian martyrs killed by Israel in Gaza

Demonstrators have organized this vigil as part of the “Shut It Down for Palestine” campaign, determined to disrupt business as usual as long as there is no permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza.

November 30, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

A thousand people stood outside in below freezing temperatures to honor the martyrs of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip. Attendees memorialized the victims of Israel through stories, chants, songs, and by creating an altar in front of The Shops at Columbus Circle, an upscale shopping mall inside of a skyscraper. This vigil took place on the International Day in Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which was celebrated across the globe with actions for Palestine.


