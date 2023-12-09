Protesters marched in the heart of big business to demand that the US stop funding Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians

People in New York City once again took to the streets to demand a permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza and an end US aid to Israel. Protesters marched from Foley Square to NYC City Hall, Wall Street, and Washington Square Park to raise their demands. The protest took place as the United Nations Security Council was voting on a ceasefire resolution, which was vetoed by the United States.

The protest was called for by the Shut It Down for Palestine Coalition, composed of several organizations including the International Peoples’ Assembly, the Palestinian Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, and National Students for Justice in Palestine, and dozens of other local New York City organizations.