With daily reports coming in about torture, extrajudicial executions, and deliberate targetting of civilians, it is unclear what it will take for the West to cut ties with Israel

Dozens more Palestinians have been killed and many others injured as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza continues for the 83rd day in row. Airstrikes and ground bombardment by the Israeli forces have once again targeted several parts of Northern, Central and Southern Gaza, while reports noted that Palestinian resistance fighters have engaged Israeli soldiers on the ground in fierce battles across Gaza, resulting in significant casualties among the Israeli troops as well.

Israeli bombardment in the past day reportedly killed over 80 Palestinians across Gaza. Areas targeted include Beit Lahiya in Northern Gaza, Deir al-Balah, the Maghazi refugee camp, the Nuseirat refugee camp and Zawaida in Central Gaza, along with Khan Younis and Rafah in Southern Gaza. At least seven people have been killed in Nuseirat and 12 were killed in an airstrike on the El Amal city hospital in Khan Younis.

20 were also killed in an airstrike on a residential building in Rafah. Tareq Abu Azzoum of Al Jazeera witnessed the attack near the Kuwaiti Hospital and commented, “This area is very densely populated that this strike had been carried out in. Every single house in Rafah…is full of evacuees.”

Scores of others have also been injured in these airstrikes and ground attacks, with many being taken for treatment at nearby hospitals, only eight of which are still partially functional and operating in Gaza, out of the total 35 hospitals in Gaza working before October 7.

The death toll in the enclave is approaching 22,000 and more than 55,300 Palestinians have also been injured as a result of the Israeli war. Concern is growing for the more than 7,000 reported to be missing and the several thousand Gazans that have been kidnapped by Israel and detained.

Read more: Israel is brutally torturing Palestinian detainees in Gaza

The situation for the nearly two million displaced Gazans sheltering in tents in United Nations refugee camps, and in hospitals and schools, also continues to decline rapidly. The UN, the World Health Organization, and dozens of rights groups and aid agencies have insisted Israel agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in order for civilians to get respite and access to much needed humanitarian assistance.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said in a statement today, “The recent United Nations Security Council resolution appeared to provide hope of an improvement in humanitarian aid distribution within Gaza.” “However, based on WHO eyewitness accounts on the ground, the resolution is tragically yet to have an impact. What we urgently need, right now, is a ceasefire to spare civilians from further violence and begin the long road towards reconstruction and peace,” he added.

In a press conference on December 28, Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated that in Northern Gaza the situation continues to deteriorate and people are “dying because [they are] starving, including women, children and elderly citizens”. He also reiterated calls to the international community as well as Arab and Muslim nations, to send desperately needed aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, violent military raids and invasions are increasing in intensity and scope across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Raids were reported in Ramallah, Hebron, Jericho, Tulkarm, Nablus, Jenin, Qaliqiliya, Tubas, among others. At least one Palestinian in Ramallah was killed in today’s raids, along with at least 25 injured and 25 others arrested across the area. Another Palestinian who was injured by Israeli forces in the recent past in Nablus has also reportedly died from his injuries, taking the total number of Palestinians killed in these raids to 314 since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza. More than 3,800 Palestinians have also been injured in these raids during this period, along with more than 4,800 who have been unjustly and illegally arrested.

Today’s raids also saw Israeli forces close down several Palestinian money exchange centers in the West Bank and seize roughly USD 2.5 million from them, while also declaring them ‘terrorist organizations’. In response to the escalating West Bank raids, the United Nations has called upon Israel to immediately end the violent military operations and the “unlawful killings” of Palestinians.