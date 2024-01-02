Thousands marched on December 31 in New York City to demand an immediate ceasefire and that the US end all aid to Israel

Thousands marched down Manhattan on New Year’s Eve, on one of the largest celebrations in the city, in solidarity with Palestine. The march was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the People’s Forum, the ANSWER Coalition, No Tech for Apartheid, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and around a dozen other organizations in the #ShutItDown4Palestine coalition. Protesters demanded an end to Israel’s genocide and siege against Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, and an end to all US funding of Israel.

Participants such as PSL Presidential Candidate Claudia de la Cruz, told Peoples Dispatch why they were participating in the march and the importance of standing with Palestine from within the United States.