On Saturday January 6, thousands of protesters with the #ShutItDown4Palestine coalition marched through the streets of Manhattan to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Israel’s assault on the enclave has been going on for more than three months and over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed. Protesters marched to New York City’s prestigious concert hall Lincoln Center to disrupt the performance of the NY Philharmonic Orchestra and demand an end to US support to Israel. Protesters organized their own concert and an activist and musician performed Palestine’s unofficial national anthem ‘Mawtini’.