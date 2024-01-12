On January 12, students from across India gathered at the heart of the capital city New Delhi to protest against the conservative policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students say that the policies being implemented by the government, particularly the new education policy will lead to the destruction of the country’s public education system. It will limit access to education, particularly to the poor and marginalized sections of India. The students are also against the changing foreign policy of India wherein it is positioning itself close to Israel and abandoning its independent position. Watch the report to listen to what India’s students have to say.