Leftists in Slovenia are demanding that the government join South Africa’s case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Palestinians.

On January 11, Levica (The Left) insisted that being a signatory state to the Geneva Convention and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Republic of Slovenia must do everything to prevent the execution of genocide, because otherwise they bear co-responsibility for violating international law.

Levica, along with the Social Democrats, is a part of the center-left coalition government led by the Freedom Movement, headed by prime minister Robert Golob.

In its statement, Levica endorsed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comparison of Israel’s policy in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to the past apartheid racial segregation regime imposed over Black citizens by the ruling white minority in South Africa, which ended in 1994.

“Slovenia became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the second time this year, which is an important achievement and above all a great responsibility for our country and government,” added Levica.

Meanwhile, several media houses in the country have been trying to portray leftist politicians who are leading Palestinian solidarity events as anti-Semitic. On January 12, Levica leader Nataša Sukič stated that criticizing Israel is not anti-Semitism.

“I have always fought and will fight all forms of racism without exception. Also against anti-Semitism. The basis of the fight to stop the crimes in Palestine is also the fight for the right to free speech and expression of political views here at our end of the world,” she stated.

“The state of Israel cannot and should not be immune to criticism for its crimes and violations of international conventions. These critiques represent a completely legitimate [and correct] political position and have the right to public existence without being silenced or even punished with accusations of anti-Semitism.”

As Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza surpassed 100 days, on January 11, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearings on charges of genocide brought against Israel by South Africa.



Several countries including Malaysia, Colombia, Turkey, Venezuela, Brazil, Namibia, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and others expressed their support for South Africa’s case against Israel ahead of the proceedings.

As of January 14, the US-backed Zionist war on Palestinians has killed nearly 24,000 people including 9,600 children, and wounded more than 60,500 others, with more than 1.9 million people displaced in Gaza.

Despite appeals from all major international organizations, including the United Nations, human rights groups, and the majority of the world nations, Israel relentlessly carries on its pursuit for the destruction of Gaza, with the backing of the US and its allies in Europe. Currently, calls to prosecute Israel for war crimes are growing louder across the world.