Instead of responding to call to pressure Israel for a ceasefire, the US continues to escalate the regional conflict

On Friday, the US used airstrikes to destroy three missiles and launchers belonging to Ansar Allah in Yemen, in the sixth round of strikes in 10 days. Also on Friday, the US and the UK conducted two airstrikes on the Al-Jabana area in the city of Hodeidah, Yemen.

This is the latest US escalation since the US and UK began bombing Yemen last week. The Western bombing campaign comes in retaliation against Ansar Allah’s actions of solidarity with Palestine. Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, have declared that they will target all ships heading to Israel until it stops the genocide in Gaza.

US President Biden stirred controversy when asked whether the airstrikes in Yemen were “working.”

“Well, when you say working, are they stopping the Houthis? No,” responded Biden, quite frankly. “Are they going to continue? Yes.”

Biden was just asked if the airstrikes in Yemen are working. His response: “Well, when you say 'working' are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes.” pic.twitter.com/diR3A3IPCn — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) January 18, 2024

Biden’s comments recall years of indiscriminate US bombings of countries in the Global South, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam, which resulted in millions of deaths with little to no progress regarding stated US political goals for those regions.

The US government is attempting to portray the airstrikes as defensive. “We are not at war with the Houthis,” said Sabrina Singh, Pentagon spokesperson. “The Houthis are the ones that continue to launch cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles at innocent mariners… What we are doing, with our partners, is self-defense.”

Ansar Allah activities against Israeli shipping in the Red Sea have registered zero casualties. Meanwhile, US attacks against the group previously have resulted in the deaths of 10 Houthi fighters.

Massive marches took place across Yemen in reaction to US-UK aggression, as well as the US’s designation of Ansar Allah as a terrorist organization. Marchers defiantly chanted “steadfast with Palestine, and America is the mother of terrorism.”