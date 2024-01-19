On January 18, the European Parliament session in Strasbourg passed a non-binding resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, with the preconditions of the complete dismantling of Hamas and unconditional release of all hostages from Hamas custody. The resolution was adopted by 312 votes in favor, 131 against, and 72 abstentions. The original resolution, which called for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire, was amended by the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the right-wing European People’s Party (EPP) group. With the support of many of their liberal and far-right counterparts, the right-wing MEPs added pre-conditions for a ceasefire, which have also been serving as Israel’s excuses for carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which are dismantling Hamas and freeing the hostages.

Although the final text of the resolution passed by the European Parliament condemns the disproportionate Israeli military response in Gaza, denounces Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine lands, and calls to re-calibrate the European initiative for the two-state solution, ultimately the resolution shows that the majority of the EU parliament approves Israel’s so-called right to defend itself. This in effect justifies the ongoing onslaught and emboldens Israel’s schemes for the total destruction of Palestine state and the genocide of Palestinians. Earlier in October, the European Parliament failed to call for a permanent ceasefire, managing only to call for a humanitarian pause.

Massive protests across Europe over the past hundred days by progressive groups in defiance of police repression have forced the European Parliament to consider pushing a resolution calling for a ceasefire. As The Left in the European Parliament (GUE-NGL) stated on January 18, “Today was an opportunity for the European Parliament to take a stand and follow the lead of the people of Europe. The people who have been out in the streets for months, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“The far-right, right, and liberals have shown today that their bloodlust knows no bounds, and they are willing to drag the European Parliament down with them in collaboration with the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli regime’s vicious war on the Palestinian people. After over three months of death and destruction in Gaza from indiscriminate Israeli bombing, today’s vote was nothing short of an indefensible endorsement of violence and oppression,” added the group.

Following the vote, various leftist MEPs have fiercely criticized the right-wing sabotage of the ceasefire resolution. Marc Botenga MEP from the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA) declared, “European Parliament majority REFUSES to call for an IMMEDIATE ceasefire in Gaza” and termed it “as total complicity with Israeli crimes.”

Clare Daly MEP from Ireland slammed the resolution as a green light for the butchery to continue, which feigns concern about “regional escalation,” while cheering on Western military operations that will only bring the Middle East closer and closer to a wider war.

The MEPs from the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) also condemned the resolution. Manon Aubry from the La France Insoumise (LFI) accused the “liberals, right and far-right” of “sabotaging the resolution for a permanent ceasefire,” refusing “to suspend EU’s partnership agreement with Israel,” and ending the exportation of “millions of euros of weapons to the Netanyahu government.”

Currently, Israel is facing a trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over charges of genocide. Several countries including Malaysia, Colombia, Turkey, Venezuela, Brazil, Namibia, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and others expressed their support for South Africa’s case against Israel ahead of the proceedings. In Europe too, calls for the international prosecution of Israel are getting louder.

Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza has already taken more than 24,600 lives, wounded more than 61,800 people, and displaced over 1.9 million people in Gaza. Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire from international agencies, including the UN and the majority of states in the Global South, Israel continues its genocide of Palestinians with the backing of the US and European allies. The war has already spilled over to the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon, and is on the verge of regional escalation, as Houthis in Yemen and the Iranian government opt to target Israeli and American machinations in the region, including the Red Sea.