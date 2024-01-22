Leftists are demanding that the Belgian government impose a military embargo on Israel and support South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

On January 21, Sunday, more than 20,000 people marched in Brussels demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after more than 100 days of Israel bombing the enclave. In the march, activists from the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA), RedFox, Comac, Intal Globalize Solidarity, and the Communist Party of Belgium (PCB/CPB), along with trade unions and other progressive groups, participated and demanded an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and urged the Belgian government to impose military embargo on Israel and to support the South African lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Currently, Israel is being tried at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over charges of genocide, accused by South Africa. Around 26 countries including Malaysia, Colombia, Turkey, Venezuela, Brazil, Namibia, Nicaragua, and Bolivia, and organizations including the Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) expressed their support for South Africa’s case against Israel.

The coalition government in Belgium headed by Alexander De Croo stands divided on its position on prosecuting Israel over its continuing war crimes in Gaza. Some ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Petra de Sutter and Minister of Development Caroline Gennez, have raised their voices against the genocide. Yet, the prime minister and others opted to call for mediation rather than prosecution while still condemning the ongoing mass slaughter in Gaza.

On January 21, the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA) stated that “the situation in Gaza is becoming unbearable. More than 25,000 Palestinians were killed, including thousands of children. It’s time to stop this genocide and the impunity of Israel must stop.”

“The Belgian government must take sanctions – starting with a military embargo – and actively support South Africa’s claim against Israel for genocide, and not just await judgment,” added the party.

Leftist and progressive sections, including trade unions in Belgium, have already organized various rounds of mobilizations demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and against the supply of arms to Israel through Belgian ports and airstrips.

As of January 22, Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza has taken more than 25,295 lives, wounded more than 63,000 people, and displaced over 1.9 million people. Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire from international agencies, including the UN and the majority of states in the Global South, Israel continues its genocide of Palestinians with the backing of the US and its European allies.

Israel has already expanded its attacks to the occupied West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israel’s key political and military backers, the United States and the United Kingdom, have been bombing the Houthis in Yemen who have imposed a blockade in the Red Sea against all Israel-bound ships.