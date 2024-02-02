The United States is now actively bombing Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in a regional West Asian conflict that the Western nation has only widened

On Friday, the US made good on its threats and bombed Iraq and Syria, in retaliation against an attack on a US military outpost by the Islamic Resistance Forces in Iraq. The US Central Command confirmed that US forces had struck 85 targets belonging to militia groups and their IRGC sponsors.” These strikes appear to mark the beginning of a multi-day strike campaign in the two nations.

Not only is the US supplying military aid to Israel, the United States is now actively bombing Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in a regional West Asian conflict that the Western nation has only widened.

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world,” said US President Biden. “But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

The attack on the military outpost, known as “Tower 22”, killed three US soldiers. It also drew attention to the hundreds of foreign military bases and outposts the US occupies around the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to go on his fifth tour of West Asia, visiting Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and the occupied West Bank and the Zionist state of Israel.