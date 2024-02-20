The number of injured increased to more than 69,000 as Israeli air raids and ground assaults continue across the Gaza Strip

Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes and ground attacks across Gaza which have killed and injured hundreds of Palestinian civilians in recent days. Israeli forces have also continued to carry out violent military raids across the occupied West Bank, arresting dozens of Palestinians, and killing and injuring others.

The architects and leaders of the genocidal Israeli war have indicated that they are committed to escalating the violence even further, despite growing international alarm and concern over the desperate and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Reports have noted a significant drop in the amount of aid entering Gaza due to Israeli forces blocking their entry and some road blockades staged by extremist far-right Israelis against the delivery of aid to Gaza. This is despite the recent ICJ ruling calling for an immediate increase in the delivery of humanitarian aid.

26 of the 27 member countries of the European Union signed a statement warning Israel against the planned invasion of Rafah in the South of Gaza and calling for a ceasefire. Hungary was the only country which did not support the statement.

“The Foreign Ministers of 26 Member-States of the European Union are very concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the suffering of the hostages as well as the Israeli government’s plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently sheltering from the fighting,” the statement reads. It reminds Israel of “the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with International Humanitarian Law and to respect the 26 January order of the International Court of Justice, which is legally binding” and adds that this requires “an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance.”

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza breached the 29,000-mark over the weekend, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health saying that over the weekend, over 200 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces, along with hundreds of others injured. The total number of wounded has soared to over 69,000.

Airstrikes and ground assaults were carried out in areas across the strip such as Khan Younis, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Nuseirat refugee camp, Zawaida, Deir al-Balah, Gaza city, Rafah, among several other areas, showing that no part of Gaza is safe for civilians to take refuge. Medical facilities also continue to come under attack from Israeli forces, with reports noting fresh shelling and ground assaults at the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in Khan Younis, both of which have been facing vicious attacks for more than the last 3 weeks.

Over the weekend, dozens of protests were organized in cities across the world to reject Israel’s threat to invade Rafah and to reiterate demands for a ceasefire.