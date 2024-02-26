The UNRWA said that it was last able to deliver aid to Northern Gaza on January 23 and warned that the situation is a “looming famine” and a “man-made disaster”

Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza entered its 143rd day on February 26, Monday, with the Palestinian death toll continuing to rise due to the bombardment and ground offensive. The assault continues amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel in the French capital, Paris, which are being mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The mediating parties on Sunday said that they had reached an understanding on the “basic contours” for a temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, with Qatar and Egypt reportedly expected to host further talks in the coming days to finalize an agreement. Monday was also the final day of hearings at the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of Israeli occupation of Palestine. The African Union (AU), the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and the rights group Human Rights Watch, were among those who presented arguments today, urging urgent action from the ICJ.

In the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon, at least 90 Palestinians were killed and at least 164 injured. Reports noted that two Palestinian sisters were attacked by Israeli soldiers while searching for food in a farmland in Beit Lahia, with one of them killed as a result. 10 Palestinians were also killed and 15 others injured in Gaza city when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian civilians waiting for aid trucks to arrive in order to receive much needed food and other humanitarian aid. Additionally, 15 others were killed in Israeli bombing on a Palestinian home in Gaza city’s Zeitoun neighborhood. Dozens of casualties have also been reported from Rafah, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and other parts of Northern and Central Gaza. The total death toll from the Israeli war in Gaza since October 7 has increased to at least 29,782 Palestinians, with at least 70,043 injured.

The attacks have also wrecked civilian infrastructure, including machinery and equipment critical for ongoing rescue efforts to save the lives of those trapped under the rubble. Israeli attacks are also continuing against hospitals and health facilities, with reports noting snipers are still shooting at patients, medical staff, and civilians trapped and taking refuge inside the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Hundreds of Palestinians have reportedly also been arrested in and around the hospital.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza also continues to worsen. The UNRWA said that it was last able to deliver aid to Northern Gaza on January 23, adding that the situation is a “looming famine” and a “man-made disaster.” The UN’s World Food Programme said they have enough food aid waiting across the borders, even in countries like Jordan and Egypt, to be able to provide for the 2.2 million people in Gaza, but “we need to make sure we have the right access to Gaza from different crossings so that we can actually reach the people – whether they are in the north or the south or in the central areas.” WFP’s Director for Emergencies Samer Abdeljaber added that “safe routes are one of our requirements to continue assistance to the north and that can only be guaranteed if that is a speedy process.”

“Delays at the checkpoints are making it impossible for us to reach deeper into the north,” Abdeljaber said.