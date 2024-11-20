US has consistently opposed ceasefire at the UN Security Council, and continued to send a steady stream of arms shipments to Israel

On Wednesday, November 20, the US once again vetoed a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council. All 14 other members of the council voted in favor of the resolution. The US claimed that it could not not support an “unconditional” ceasefire, despite this ceasefire resolution calling for the release of Israeli hostages of Hamas. In the past year alone, the US has vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolutions four times at the UNSC.

“We made clear throughout negotiations that we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages,” said Robert Wood, the deputy US envoy to the UN.

“Let me say this clearly. There are still seven American citizens in the hands of Hamas. We will not forget them,” Wood stated.

It is notable that Israeli forces killed 26-year-old activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a US citizen, while she was attending a protest in the West Bank in September. The US did not sanction Israel for these actions, and in fact has continued to send the Zionist state a steady stream of arms shipments. In fact, President Joe Biden, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer have today launched a bipartisan effort to push Senators to vote against Senator Bernie Sanders’ efforts to halt the shipment of offensive weaponry to Israel.