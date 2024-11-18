As soon as Wednesday, the US Senate will vote on several “Joint Resolutions of Disapproval,” against selling offensive weapons to Israel

The US Senate could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to block some weapons sales to Israel. Due to strong bipartisan support for Israel funding within Congress, the resolution is not expected to pass, but the resolution’s expanded support is indicative of the growing consensus within US society and parts of the Democratic Party which stands against continued US support for Israel as it commits genocide.

The “Joint Resolutions of Disapproval” were introduced by independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is one of the most pro-Palestine voices in Congress. Sanders aims to block the sale of offensive US weaponry to Israel, which includes Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, 120mm tank rounds, 120mm high explosive mortar rounds, Medium Tactical Vehicles, and as many as fifty new F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft.

In conjunction with Sanders, JRDs have also been introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Peter Welch of Vermont, and Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

Under US law, while the executive branch can authorize the sale of weapons to other countries, Congress has the power to veto these sales via JRDs, as outlined by the Arms Export Control Act. Congress has never successfully blocked a proposed arms sale via this measure.

61% of people in the US are against continued US aid to Israel. A poll from February found that most Democratic Party voters would have supported a Presidential candidate who does not back US aid to Israel. Both Biden and then Kamala Harris maintained their unconditional support for Israel as they campaigned for the presidency—incurring a historic loss against the ultra-right Donald Trump on November 5.