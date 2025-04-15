Ansar Allah says it will not abandon its obligations to Gaza despite the fierce and ongoing US campaign against Yemen.

At least seven people were killed and dozens of others, including women and children, were wounded in US airstrikes that targeted the Al-Sawari ceramic factory near the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, April 13.

Two other US airstrikes targeted the Al-Yatmah area in the Khob wa Ash Sha’af district of Al-Jawf governorate in northern Yemen, on the same day, with no casualties being reported.

Furthermore, Ansar Allah announced on Sunday that the Yemeni armed forces shot down a US MQ-9 drone, while it was carrying out hostile missions over the north-western governorate of Hajjah.

According to Ansar Allah-run Almasirah TV, the drone was downed with a locally made missile, marking the fourth such incident in a couple of weeks and the 19th since the start of the “Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad” campaign in support of Gaza.

Ansar Allah continues its operations against Israel despite the US campaign

The fierce and ongoing US campaign on Yemen, began in mid-March after Ansar Allah resumed the ban on Israeli vessels in the Red sea in retaliation for Gaza’s blockade. Yet, it has not curbed the movement from proceeding with its military operations against Israel.

The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement Sunday evening that the Yemeni Rocketry Force carried out a special military operation against Israeli targets using two ballistic missiles.

The force struck the “Sdot Micha” base in the eastern occupied city of Ashdod with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile. It also targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Jaffa with a Zolfaghar ballistic missile.

Sare’e added that the Yemeni armed forces hit a vital Israeli target with a drone in the occupied coastal city of Ashkelon on Sunday, confirming that both operations achieved their intended objectives. The Yemeni official clarified that Ben Gurion Airport was closed for around one hour as a result of the attack.

He further warned the US and Israel that Yemen “will not retreat from its firm stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people” and “will not abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations, regardless of the consequences.” Sare’e reaffirmed that Ansar Allah will continue their support for Gaza until the Israeli genocidal aggression ends and the siege imposed on the war-torn enclave is lifted.