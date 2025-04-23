Demonstrations have been planned for April 25 by pro-Palestine organizations around the world in a day of solidarity with Gaza.

Several mobilizations have been planned across North America, called for by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and other organizations, including a protest in front of the US consulate in Montreal, as well as demonstrations at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in New York City, San Francisco, in addition to several other cities.

A statement released by a variety of leading Palestine solidarity groups including PYM and also the US Palestine Community Network, the People’s Forum, the Palestine Feminist Collective, Writers Against the War on Gaza, the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation, and the ANSWER Coalition, among others, claimed that the genocide in Gaza “is carried out with the support and backing of the US.”

A demonstration will also take place outside the US Embassy in London. “The Palestinian people of Gaza have been subject to a horrific genocide carried out by Israel with the partnership and complete support of the United States, Britain and Europe,” writes PYM Britain.

“From supplying Israel with weapons and arms to providing Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet diplomatic cover despite the ICC issuing arrest warrants, the US is a leading partner in this genocide,” the statement reads. The organizations call on people across the US and Canada to mobilize to demand an arms embargo against Israel and and immediate and permanent end to the genocide.

“As Trump makes plans to visit the Arab region in the coming week, we assert that Gaza is a central issue for all peoples of conscience across countries and continents; we reject the increased and unprecedented attacks on Gaza and the conspiratorial plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from their rightful land,” the statement reads.

Organizations across Latin America have also joined the call to action. A diverse array of solidarity groups joined forces to release a statement calling for a global day of action for Gaza on April 25, also demanding an arms embargo and an end to the genocide, and denouncing US complicity in sending arms and supplies to Israeli forces. Organizations across the region in nations such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, and others signed onto the statement. These organizations include Indigenous organization COPINH in Honduras, Mexican teachers’ union Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE), the National Front for the Defense of Economic and Social Rights in Panama (FRENADESO), and the Bolivarian University of Venezuela. Activists are set to mobilize in front of the US embassies throughout the continent.