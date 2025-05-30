The executive branch published Decree 366/2025, which establishes a series of changes for migrants wishing to enter Argentina. It calls for more restrictions and fewer rights in health and education.

On Thursday, May 29, the government of Javier Milei moved forward with a controversial immigration reform it announced last week. Decree 366/2025 was published in the Official Gazette, establishing a series of changes for migrants who want to come to the country to work or live.

Broadly speaking, it greatly restricts the possibility of obtaining permanent residence in the country, as well as citizenship. It also limits foreigners from receiving care in public hospitals and accessing free university education.

In some of its points, the decree published by the government argues that the current legal framework, which was enacted in 2003, does not fit “the global scenario” that presents “new political, economic, cultural, and social challenges.”

On the other hand, it emphasizes that “due to the political and social crises affecting various countries, migratory movements are occurring more frequently than in the past, which has led to our country experiencing a massive influx of migrants.”

One of the most important reforms involves tightening the mechanisms for obtaining citizenship by incorporating another category outside of “permanent residence” and “temporary residence.” Now, the category of “precarious residence” is being added, which allows foreigners to live, work, and study in the country for periods of 90 days, which can be renewed, but this does not help them work towards permanent residence status.

The mandate also outlines and hardens the parameters for denying someone entry to the country and deporting people.

According to a 2022 census, there were around 2 million migrants living in Argentina, hailing mostly from Paraguay, Bolivia, and Peru.

Health and education

On the other hand, as anticipated, Milei’s immigration reform stipulates that from now on, foreigners will only be treated in public hospitals in emergencies.

Otherwise, medical care will be provided upon presentation of health insurance, or for foreigners with permanent residence.

For this reason, the decree states that “foreigners entering the national territory will have to declare that they have health insurance in order to pay for their medical expenses in the country.”

Education in Argentina is completely free through the preschool, primary, secondary levels, and undergraduate studies. However, the immigration reform implemented by the government introduces a substantial change for those who want to attend university.

The reform establishes that undergraduate studies will be free only for Argentine citizens (native or by choice) and for foreigners with permanent residence in the country.

Fees will now be imposed on foreign students seeking undergraduate education in the country.

This article was first published on ARG Medios in Spanish.