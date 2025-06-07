Although Israeli forces claimed that the assault on Dahiyeh was launched to destroy “drone factories” allegedly run by Hezbollah, an inspection carried out by the Lebanese army refuted the claims.

On the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, late Thursday, June 5, Israel launched the most intense aggression on Lebanon since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect November 27, 2024.

Typically one of the most anticipated and cherished days of the year, the joy of Eid was overshadowed by chaos and grief as Israeli warplanes launched scores of airstrikes on residential buildings in Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) claimed that the purpose of the large-scale offensive was to target “drone factories” allegedly used by Hezbollah inside residential buildings in Dahiyeh.

Prior to the aggression, the IOF issued evacuation warnings to the threatened buildings. In a bid to prevent the attack, the Lebanese Army promptly sent personnel – in coordination with the ceasefire monitoring committee – to investigate whether there were drones at these locations as claimed by Israel.

The Lebanese Army informed the US, which backs the ceasefire oversight mechanism in Lebanon, that no military equipment was found at the inspected site, and demonstrated a willingness to search the sites again. However, Israel insisted on attacking the densely populated area, reportedly destroying 100 housing units.

Commenting on the aggression, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the “frequent Israeli threats and targeting of Lebanon, above all Beirut’s Dahiye.”

The Lebanese top official posted on X: “I consider them to constitute a systematic and deliberate attack on our homeland, its security, stability, and economy, especially on the eve of the holidays and the tourist season.”

Salam affirmed that the aggression “constitutes a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.” He further called on the international community “to assume its responsibilities in deterring Israel from continuing its assaults, and working to compel it to fully withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli war machine continued to massacre Palestinians in a wholesale manner in the Gaza strip on the first day of Eid al-Adha. Dozens of people were killed in a wave of Israeli attacks in different parts of the besieged enclave Friday, June 6.