Venezuela has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israel and its crimes against the Palestinian people for decades.

On June 19, thousands mobilized in Venezuela to condemn Israel’s military actions in West Asia.

The organizers of the march stated that the purpose of the demonstration was to demand world peace and vindicate Iran’s right to defend itself. Among the demonstrators were several social movements, students, and representatives of the communes of several cities who demanded the end of military hostilities in West Asia, especially those currently taking place in Palestine and Iran.

In this regard, Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, said that everything possible must be done to avoid “a third world war” after the Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, which began on June 13 and have killed nearly 300 so far. For its part, Iran has responded by launching dozens of missiles at Israel, which, according to official figures, have killed 25 people.

“Today in Caracas, there was a large mobilization and throughout Venezuela, more than 50 marches in all the cities of Venezuela to call for peace in the world, for war to cease… From Venezuela, with the people mobilized in the streets, we raise our banner of peace, calling for the world to completely abandon nuclear bombs, and the first agreement that must be reached is to disarm the Zionist State of Israel of nuclear bombs,” Maduro said after the rallies throughout the country.

The rally in Caracas was attended by Ali Chegini, Iranian ambassador to Venezuela, who stated: “We do not support war, we were never initiators of war, but we are staunch defenders of our homeland and territory… Iran is pushing for the possibility of a free Palestine, and that is why we are paying this big price. We will not relent in our struggle for humanity, freedom, and justice in the world. The red colors that are on the flags of Venezuela and Iran represent the blood of our heroes who have defended their homeland.”

For his part, Secretary General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (the ruling party) Diosdado Cabello, said: “Venezuelans have been alert to the genocide of Israel, and the complicit silence with Zionism of the international organizations, the UN and its allies who did not speak out in favor of peace, nor of the massacres, did not speak of Zionism, whose only intention is to massacre the people of Palestine.”

On Iran’s counterattack, Cabello said, “Iran has demonstrated Israel’s vulnerability, we applaud Iran and support the right it has to defend itself. We all know where the aggression against Iran comes from, they think they are the policemen of the world, owners of the world.”

Also present at the demonstration was the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, who accused Israel of being a “genocidal” state: “Who has murdered more than 70,000 civilians in the Gaza Strip? Who murders children, who murders doctors, teachers, and journalists? Who murders women in their homes, in their houses, who has ravaged the population and exterminated the territory of Gaza?”

Furthermore, Rodríguez stressed that the people of the world, including the Venezuelan people, cannot ignore what is happening in West Asia: “Venezuela cannot look aside but say that through the veins of Venezuelans flows the blood of the liberators of the continent, and we remember the legacy of Hugo Chávez, who said that Netanyahu was a genocide and that the Zionist entity of Israel was genocidal and criminal.”

For several decades, Tehran and Caracas have strengthened a strategic alliance while both endure the economic and political pressures and sanctions of the United States. Meanwhile, the US has openly declared on several occasions its desire for regime change in both countries. In this context, Iran and Venezuela have increased trade between their nations, to the point that the potential signing of a free trade agreement has been discussed.