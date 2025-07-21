The Freedom Flotilla’s Handala is en route to break the naval siege on Gaza, carrying 21 crew members along with food, medical supplies, and toys for Gaza’s children. After spending a week in the Italian city of Gallipoli for final technical preparations, the Handala’s crew is now sailing toward Palestine – and is calling for global attention and support as they anticipate obstructions and attacks from Israeli occupation forces.

Even while the ship was docked in Italy, the Freedom Flotilla reported multiple incidents that appeared to be acts of sabotage. On the weekend of the launch, volunteers discovered rope tied around the vessel’s propeller, something that is unlikely to have happened by accident. Then, on Sunday, July 20, the scheduled day of departure, the crew was shocked by an incident involving a delivery that was supposed to be fresh water. “The truck sent to deliver fresh water to our boat for washing and cooking on the journey carried not water, but sulfuric acid,” the Freedom Flotilla reported. “We have reason to believe these were calculated attempts to harm our crew and obstruct our mission, though we await the outcome of a full investigation,” they added on social media.

Read more: Freedom Flotilla to sail again with new mission

Following the experience of the volunteers aboard the Madleen, who were abducted by Israeli forces in international waters, imprisoned, and later deported, those on board the Handala are well aware of the risks their voyage entails. Trade unionist Christian Smalls, a key figure in labor organizing at Amazon, underscored this in a conversation with British MP Jeremy Corbyn on Monday. Smalls urged the public to closely monitor the Handala’s progress through social media and live tracking to help ensure some degree of protection for the crew.

In addition to Smalls, six other US citizens are aboard the ship, along with journalists, healthcare workers, trade unionists, and Members of Parliament from France, Italy, Spain, Norway, and other countries. Their appeals echo those of previous crews: for their governments to take a stand against Israel’s genocide in Gaza and ensure the safety of the mission. As with the Madleen, the volunteers emphasize that this mission is fully in accordance with international law, making it all the more urgent that the international community acts to prevent harm to those involved.

In line with the Freedom Flotilla’s guiding principle that ordinary people must act when governments fail, those aboard the Handala have described their decision to participate as a response to the ongoing complicity of Global North countries in Israel’s assault. “This is me taking a stand as an American citizen,” Smalls told Corbyn, noting that billions of US taxpayer dollars are funding Israel’s genocidal campaign. “We come with baby food, toys, medicine, and hope – not just for Gaza, but for the future of our children in America back home,” he added in a video message shared by the Freedom Flotilla.

The Handala’s mission is dedicated specifically to the children of Gaza, who have been viciously targeted, maimed, and starved throughout Israel’s 21-month-long assault – and long before. “We sail for the children of Gaza – for families who are enduring siege, starvation, and slaughter while governments of the world participate or do nothing,” the Freedom Flotilla said in a statement.