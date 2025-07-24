As Israel carries out a mass starvation campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, Palestinian diaspora organizations and solidarity groups have called for global action for Gaza on July 24 and 25.

The increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has the entire world watching in horror, as Israel prevents aid, including baby formula, from entering the Strip. The Director-General of the World Health Organization has warned that 2.1 million people in Gaza face starvation. Hospitals in Gaza have recorded new deaths “due to famine and malnutrition,” bringing the total number of starvation deaths since October of 2023 to at least 113.

“Most children our teams are seeing are emaciated, weak and at high risk of dying if they don’t get the treatment they urgently need,” reports the UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. “Parents are too hungry to care for their children. Those who reach UNRWA clinics don’t have the energy, food, or means to follow medical advice.”

Denouncing Israel’s starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, pro-Palestine groups called for a global solidarity fast on July 24. “We are joining the call to people of conscience all over the globe to stand against the US-backed Israeli-manufactured famine in Gaza,” writes the Palestinian Youth Movement, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, the People’s Forum, and the Slow Factory in a post. “Children, elderly, and people of all age groups are being gruesomely starved, with deaths due to malnutrition on the rise each and every day.”

On July 25, the Palestinian Youth Movement alongside other pro-Palestine organizations will hold rallies and demonstrations in cities across the United States. In New York City, there is a rally planned outside the United Nations headquarters. In Austin, Texas, activists will picket the offices of the Boston Consulting Group, which activists describe as “a private consulting firm that has been planning and profiting off the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians” for its role in developing the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Fund that has come under scrutiny after Palestinians were killed while attempting to access aid.

“The starvation in Gaza is entirely preventable. Thousands of aid trucks are waiting on the borders, and Israel is intentionally denying the people of Gaza the right to food and water,” a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement told Peoples Dispatch. “Every state and politician must act now to sanction Israel, lift the siege on Gaza, and let aid in before hundreds of thousands more people die.”