The people in the region extended their solidarity with the Cuban people who have been fighting against the US economic blockade for decades.

Popular movements in India and Vietnam observed Cuba solidarity day on Wednesday, August 13, to mark the commencement of the centenary celebrations of Fidel Castro’s birth. Apart from expressing solidarity with the people of Cuba and their struggles against US imperialist policies, the movements also announced the mobilization of funds to support the Cuban people.

In India, the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba (NCSC) organized public meetings and cultural events in different parts of the country to commemorate comrade Fidel’s 99th birth anniversary.

A large public meeting was organized in Chennai, capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu on August 12. This was attended by the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), M A Baby, and other party leaders, the chief minister of the state, M K Stalin, and Cuban ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan.

Speaking on the occasion, both Baby and Stalin discussed how Fidel continues to inspire popular movements in the country to resist the imperialist powers and remains a role model for the revolutionary youth. They both saluted the Cuban people for their heroic fight against the economic blockade imposed by the US.

The Cuban ambassador thanked the people of India for standing in solidarity with their Cuban brothers. He noted that the popularity of Cuba in India is on the rise thanks to the campaigns launched by the NCSC.

Three books, written in Tamil, on the life and works of Fidel Castro were announced during the meeting.

Fidel Castro centenary football cup

The NCSC organized a football tournament in the national capital Delhi to commemorate the commencement of the century celebrations of Fidel’s birthday. It has plans to organize several such programs in the coming months.

This tournament was a “tribute to Fidel Castro’s dream of a world where sport unites us, uplifts the oppressed, and builds bridges of resistance and hope,” claimed the organizers of the Fidel Castro Centenary Football Cup which was held between August 2 and 12. A total of 32 teams, from Delhi and neighboring Rajasthan, participated in the tournament.

Celebrated Fidel Castro's centenary at the Football Cup in Delhi! Solidarity Committee XI vs Ambassadors XI exhibition match was a vibrant tribute. Joined Juan Carlos Marsán, Cuba's Ambassador, PB members Arun Kumar & @VijooKrishnan, and football legend #Bhaichung Bhutia

The participants in the football tournament were celebrated in a large public meeting held in the national capital, Delhi, on Fidel’s birthday, August 13. It was attended by M A Baby, D Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), leaders of various other political parties in India, along with the Cuban ambassador.

Speakers highlighted the revolutionary contributions of Fidel in shaping the global communist movements and the significance of the Cuban revolution. They underlined the need for the progressive movements across the world to learn from Castro.

It is necessary to stand up and defend the Cuban revolution against the persistent assaults because of its inspiring role, claimed the speakers.

Funds in support of Cuba

India’s left parties, which are part of the NCSC have also launched a nationwide fundraising program for the Cuban people.

The campaign, which intends to counter the effects of the US economic war on the people of Cuba, has already collected nearly 28 million Indian rupee (around USD 320,000) in contributions from various popular movements in just two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as of August 13. The campaign in other Indian states is still ongoing.

The CPI (M) has asked all members of the party and its affiliated mass organizations, which together represents millions, to contribute anywhere between Rs. 10 to a day’s full wage for the Cuban solidarity fund.

A similar mass fundraising campaign was launched by the Vietnamese Red Cross Society on August 13. The campaign is called the “65 years of Vietnam-Cuba Solidarity” program. By the end of the program in mid October, the Vietnamese Red Cross Society intends to raise “2.47 million US dollars to support the Cuban people”.