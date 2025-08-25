August marked the deadliest month for Palestinian journalists in Gaza with 13 killed in separate Israeli attacks.

Israel committed a new massacre on Monday, August 25, with a deadly double-tap strike that targeted Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis.

At least 20 people were killed in the attack including five journalists and a firefighter, while several other people sustained injuries.

The slain journalists were identified as:

Mohammad Salama – Photojournalist/cameraman for Al Jazeera

Hussam al-Masri – Cameraman/photographer for Reuters

Mariam Abu Daqqa – Visual journalist; contributed to Independent Arabia and AP

Moaz Abu Taha – Journalist/photojournalist who worked with NBC, Europa Press, and El Periódico

Ahmed Abu Aziz – Journalist for the Quds Feed network and other media outlets

The assassination of the five journalists came two days after Palestine TV cameraman Khaled al-Madhoun was shot dead by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) while covering the aid distribution process in the Zikim area in the northern Gaza strip.

On August 10, Israeli warplanes also targeted a journalist’s tent near Al-Shifaa Hospital in western Gaza city, murdering six Palestinian journalists including prominent Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammad Qreiqe.

Meanwhile, the body of journalist Marwa Musallam, who worked for Gaza-based Radio Al-Shabab, was found at her house in Shujaya neighborhood in eastern Gaza city on Friday, August 1, after her family had lost contact with her for about a month following an Israeli airstrike on a nearby house.

According to Gaza’s Media Office, Monday’s massacre has raised the death toll to 244 Palestinian journalists killed by the IOF across the Gaza strip since October 2023.