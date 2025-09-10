“They’ll get over it” says Israeli ambassador to the US, responding to critics of Israel’s aggression

On September 10, Israel announced that its forces carried out airstrikes in Yemeni cities Sana’a and al-Jawf, targeting military camps, a fuel facility, and what it said was a media office. These strikes were confirmed by Yemen’s Ansar Allah. These strikes come only one day after Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in the heart of Qatar’s capital, Doha, in an attempt to assassinate the negotiation team of Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to carry out more strikes in the Gaza Strip, targeting another high rise building in Gaza City, the seventh major tower recently hit. Israel has killed 53 Palestinians in Gaza just since dawn on September 10.

Israeli aggression in the region shows no signs of abating. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US, suggested on Wednesday that Qatar could be bombed again soon. “If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them the next time,” Leiter said, referring to the Hamas leaders engaged in negotiations for a ceasefire. Leiter also claimed that those criticizing Israel’s actions will “get over it.”

“No one’s sovereignty is safe with the existence of this settler colonial Nazi government in the region,” said Lebanon-based journalist Rania Khalek.

“In the span of one week, Israel has bombed Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and now Qatar,” wrote the Palestinian diaspora organization the Palestinian Youth Movement in a social media post. “Israel, with the full backing of the United States and Western powers, has violated the airspace of every one of its neighbors, assassinated leaders, and indiscriminately targeted densely populated cities… Who is the greatest threat to the region? To the world?”