US ambassador to Israel accuses detained US citizens of taking a “Hamas-funded boat ride” to “stand [with] terrorists”

On October 6, after several US citizens had been detained for days by Israeli forces after attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to X to accuse these activists of taking “a carbon-spewing Hamas-funded boat ride in violation of [international] law intruding into war zone to stand [with] terrorists.”

Last week, Israeli forces detained over 435 activists who were taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest civilian-led humanitarian mission of its kind. While dozens are still being held by Israel, those who have been deported and released, allege mistreatment by Israeli forces.

The flotilla saw participation from delegates from 57 countries – but following the seizing of ships by Israeli forces, the US government has taken a unique position in both ignoring the plight of its own citizens and open condemnation of its own citizens by diplomatic personnel.

British parliamentarian Zarah Sultana demanded the United Kingdom call for the freedom of detained US citizen and activist David Adler, writing, “the US won’t act so it’s on us to demand justice.”

According to Laura Colston, mother of detained activist and journalist Alex Colston who alleges her son is being mistreated by Israeli forces, “calls/messages to US Gov’t officials are ignored.”

“When else has a US journalist been unlawfully detained abroad and the State Department has done essentially nothing about it?” wrote Freedom of the Press Foundation on X, in relation to Colston’s detention.

Progressive lawmakers pressure executive branch

Some US lawmakers have challenged the indifference of the executive branch.

Lawmakers have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to protect the US citizens aboard the flotilla even before they were detained. In a letter sent on September 29, a group of congressional representatives, led by Representative Rashida Tlaib, argued that “the 24 American citizens on board these ships cannot afford another failure of American leadership.”

On Monday, California representative Ro Khanna said he plans to put pressure on Rubio and Huckabee for Adler’s release, writing, “Our government must stand up for an American citizen’s fair treatment and release.”

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen posted a video of him speaking directly with the relatives of US flotilla activists detained by Israel, and called on Huckabee to “do his job.”

“The siege on Gaza is breaking”

The 24 US citizens aboard the flotilla who were captured by Israel include Adler, Colston, anti-imperialist veteran activist Greg Stoker, musicians Leila Hegazy and Carsie Blanton, and others.

“My sister is a New Yorker,” said Hegazy’s twin sister, Omnia, in an October 1 press conference after the flotilla was terrorized by Israeli attacks. “She is being openly threatened by the Israeli government, while our senators are sending money to Israel,” Hegazy said, denouncing her Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for not speaking out for her sister.

The day after songwriter Carsie Blanton was detained by Israeli forces, her brother, Elijah, spoke at a pro-Palestine rally. Blanton said, that, although he does not know his sister’s current whereabouts, or where she is being detained, he knows that she is “not afraid,” because “they can see what we can see,” that “the siege on Gaza is breaking.”