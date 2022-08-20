Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the latest US provocations against China in the context of the political and economic ties between the two countries

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the recent US measures that have escalated tensions with China over Taiwan. He explains the overall strategic goal of the US establishment, how public opinion about China has fluctuated in the US, and the state of US-China economic ties considering how interlinked they are.