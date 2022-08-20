US continues provocation game with China over Taiwan

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the latest US provocations against China in the context of the political and economic ties between the two countries

August 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the recent US measures that have escalated tensions with China over Taiwan. He explains the overall strategic goal of the US establishment, how public opinion about China has fluctuated in the US, and the state of US-China economic ties considering how interlinked they are.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
