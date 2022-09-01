Pakistan is under water

Pakistan is reeling under the impact of catastrophic flooding which has been attributed to climate change and poor planning by successive governments. We bring you an explainer on the situation and an analysis by Taimur Rahman of the Mazdoor Kisan Party

September 01, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Catastrophic flooding has affected the lives of millions in Pakistan. As food shortages and health catastrophes loom, the government has to figure out ways to bring relief to people across the country. The disaster shows both the impact of climate change and the failures of successive governments in disaster management. This explainer looks at the scale of the crisis, along with an analysis by Taimur Rahman of the Mazdoor Kisan Party

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print