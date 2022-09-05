Mapping Faultlines: Why was Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez targeted?

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the assassination attempt against Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and the elections in Brazil

September 05, 2022 by Newsclick

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent assassination attempt against Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. He explains the campaign of lawfare against her and the kind of hatred that has been whipped up against her political project in Argentina. Prabir also talks about the role of US imperialism in such campaigns of lawfare and analyses the election in Brazil.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
