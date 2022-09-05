In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent assassination attempt against Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. He explains the campaign of lawfare against her and the kind of hatred that has been whipped up against her political project in Argentina. Prabir also talks about the role of US imperialism in such campaigns of lawfare and analyses the election in Brazil.
Mapping Faultlines: Why was Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez targeted?
In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the assassination attempt against Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and the elections in Brazil