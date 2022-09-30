Brazil elections: “We are not fighting for Utopia but for what the constitution guarantees us”

Luana de Souza is a militant of the National Coordination of Black Entities (CONEN) and a candidate for the State Assembly of Minas Gerais

September 30, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Peoples Dispatch speaks to Luana de Souza, a 26-year-old candidate of the Workers’ Party for the State Assembly of Minas Gerais and member of CONEN (National Coordination of Black Entities). Luana talks about the struggle of Black people and those living in the periphery, and how her proposals seek to achieve economic security and a decent livelihood for all.

She also talks about how the Black and marginalized populations have endured great discrimination and suffering and how the upcoming elections are a battle to save democracy.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print