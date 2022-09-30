Luana de Souza is a militant of the National Coordination of Black Entities (CONEN) and a candidate for the State Assembly of Minas Gerais

Peoples Dispatch speaks to Luana de Souza, a 26-year-old candidate of the Workers’ Party for the State Assembly of Minas Gerais and member of CONEN (National Coordination of Black Entities). Luana talks about the struggle of Black people and those living in the periphery, and how her proposals seek to achieve economic security and a decent livelihood for all.

She also talks about how the Black and marginalized populations have endured great discrimination and suffering and how the upcoming elections are a battle to save democracy.