On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s new president. This will be his third term in office. Around 300,000 people attended his swearing in ceremony in Brasilia along with 120 international delegations. On his first day itself, Lula signed pro-people decrees and provisional measures.
Lula da Silva begins third term as Brazil’s president
Immediately after taking power, Brazilian President Lula da Silva announced a series of measures focusing on tackling poverty and reversing the anti-people policies of Jair Bolsonaro