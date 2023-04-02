The UK-India FTA could have a drastic impact on the cost of drugs as well as the timely entry of generic medicines in India and other developing countries.

India is currently negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, along with other developed countries. These FTAs present many serious concerns for developing countries, especially in terms of access to medicine. The UK-India FTA could have a drastic impact on the cost of drugs as well as the timely entry of generic medicines in India and other developing countries. Intellectual property lawyer Roshan John spoke to Jyotsna Singh of the People’s Health Movement on this issue.