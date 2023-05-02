Israel was approved as a member of the advisory group for combating terrorism last month during the IPU’s general assembly in Bahrain. Algeria cited its longstanding and firm support for the Palestinian cause as the reason behind the withdrawal

On Sunday, April 30, Algerian parliamentarian Mondher Boudin announced his resignation from the presidency of Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) advisory group for combating terrorism after Israel was accepted as a member. The Algerian Foreign Ministry had originally proposed the withdrawal, which was subsequently approved by the country’s parliament.

Israel’s membership was accepted during the 146th general assembly of the organization and associated meetings held from March 11 to 15 in Bahrain’s capital Manama. Algeria cited its longstanding and firm support for the Palestinian cause as the reason behind the decision.

Even though Algeria has renounced the presidency, it will continue to be a member of the advisory group.

Algeria has been one of the strongest and most vocal supporters of Palestine on the African continent and globally, and has consistently denounced Israeli occupation and oppression of Palestinians and demanded its end.

Last year, Algeria was among a number of countries in the African Union (AU) to oppose Israel’s acceptance as an observer state to the organization. Israel’s observer status was suspended earlier this year due to opposition from Algeria and other countries like South Africa, among the biggest supporters of the Palestinian cause historically.