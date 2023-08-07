Israeli forces and illegal settlers killed four Palestinians in 24 hours in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have already killed more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year than the total figure last year, which was declared the deadliest for Palestinians in the region since 2005 by the UN

August 07, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch
Palestinian minor killed
17-year-old Ramzi Fathi Hamed succumbed to bullet wounds sustained in an illegal settler attack in Silwad, near Ramallah. (Photo: WAFA)

At least four Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, August 6In one incident, Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in the Arraba village near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, killing the three Palestinians inside. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the soldiers also prevented a medical team from reaching the targeted vehicle to help the wounded. They later seized the vehicle and the bodies of those killed and withdrew from the area. 

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in Jenin following the news of the killings. 

Two of the Palestinians killed were identified as Naif Abu Tsuik (26) and Bara Ahmed Fayez al-Qerm (16). The third person has still not been identified.  

According to reports, there were around a hundred bullet marks on the vehicle. A video of the incident shows Israeli forces indiscriminately firing at the vehicle from behind.  

Israeli security forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the three Palestinians killed were planning to carry out an attack against Israelis.  

Talking to Al-Jazeera, Mustafa Barghouti, the founder of the National Initiative party in Palestine, called the incident another case of extrajudicial killings of Palestinians by Israel.

In another incident, a 17-year-old Palestinian succumbed to bullet wounds sustained a few days ago during an attack by illegal settlers who opened fire on his car in Silwad, near Ramallah. The deceased was identified as Ramzi Fathi Hamed.   

On Sunday, a four-year-old Palestinian child was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after a settler ran his car over him in the village of Kissan, near Bethlehem. 

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israelis across all occupied territories this year has now reached 221. 

Israeli forces have already killed more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year than the total figure last year, which was declared the deadliest for Palestinians in the region since 2005 by the UN.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print