At least four Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, August 6. In one incident, Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in the Arraba village near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, killing the three Palestinians inside. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the soldiers also prevented a medical team from reaching the targeted vehicle to help the wounded. They later seized the vehicle and the bodies of those killed and withdrew from the area.

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in Jenin following the news of the killings.

Watch: Palestinians in Jenin city take to the streets to protest against Israel’s brutal assassination of three Palestinians, this evening, after Israeli forces fired dozens of bullets at a vehicle they were in near Arraba town. pic.twitter.com/lmAeGiWtR7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 6, 2023

Two of the Palestinians killed were identified as Naif Abu Tsuik (26) and Bara Ahmed Fayez al-Qerm (16). The third person has still not been identified.

According to reports, there were around a hundred bullet marks on the vehicle. A video of the incident shows Israeli forces indiscriminately firing at the vehicle from behind.

Israeli special forces fired more than 100 bullets towards a Palestinian vehicle to shot and killed 3 Palestinians inside the vehicle, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/FmfUdtdH7b — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 6, 2023

Israeli security forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the three Palestinians killed were planning to carry out an attack against Israelis.

Talking to Al-Jazeera, Mustafa Barghouti, the founder of the National Initiative party in Palestine, called the incident another case of extrajudicial killings of Palestinians by Israel.

In another incident, a 17-year-old Palestinian succumbed to bullet wounds sustained a few days ago during an attack by illegal settlers who opened fire on his car in Silwad, near Ramallah. The deceased was identified as Ramzi Fathi Hamed.

On Sunday, a four-year-old Palestinian child was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after a settler ran his car over him in the village of Kissan, near Bethlehem.

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israelis across all occupied territories this year has now reached 221.

So far this year, a total of 221 Palestinians have been murdered by the occupying Israeli regime across occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/s5LqbFqze2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 7, 2023

Israeli forces have already killed more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year than the total figure last year, which was declared the deadliest for Palestinians in the region since 2005 by the UN.